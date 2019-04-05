|
YORK, Maine - Adelaide Meskill, 100, of York, Maine died Tuesday, April 3, 2019, at Sentry Hill.
Adelaide was born in Boston, Mass. on Jan. 3, 1919.
Adelaide is survived by her five children: Katie, Tim (Joan), Susan (John), Patty (Chris), Maureen (John); her grandchildren, Jenny (Craig), Maureen, James (Elizabeth), Brian (Erin), Maggie, Emily, Seth (Sophia), Nelle (Chris), Marcia and Tammy (Jason); her great grandchildren, Josie, Brendan, William, Kamryn, Avery, Calvin, Otto, Amelia, Flynn, Noah and Evan.
SERVICES: A calling hour will take place on Tuesday, April 9 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Road, York, Maine with a funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrell Ln., York, Maine at 11 a.m. and burial to follow in New Town Cemetery, Rollinsford, N.H.
Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019