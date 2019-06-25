|
|
NEWCASTLE - Adelbert Baker Palmer, 95, of New Castle passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side. Bert was born on January 23, 1924 in Medford, Massachusetts, to Sidney and Mary (Christensen) Palmer.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, driving a tank in the 16th armored division, he then received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University.
After graduation and while working at Westinghouse, Bert lived at 333 Beacon St. in Boston, where he was known for his legendary parties and practical jokes. During these years, he also helped start the White Mountain Ski Runners Club in New Hampshire. It was there that he met Agnes Lee, standing in line for dinner, and told his friends that this was the woman he was going to marry.
Two years later, they were married in in Toronto, and settled in Marblehead, Massachusetts, where he founded Diaphragm Ind, a manufacturer of rubber automotive and airline parts. After leaving the company years later he co-founded Palmer-Chenard Industries.
Bert was a member of the New Castle Congregational Church where he formerly served as a deacon; served on the Board of Selectman in New Castle; and was a member of the Portsmouth Yacht Club and the Green House.
His loving wife Agnes preceded him in death on November 9, 2016.
Survivors include his children, Amy Gworek and her husband, Jonathan of Needham, Mass., Samuel Palmer and his wife, Jennifer of Arlington, Mass., and John Palmer of New Castle; five grandchildren, Emily, George and William Gworek and Grace and Eleanor Palmer. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services will be held at the New Castle Congregational Church on Friday, June 28 at 3 p.m. Interment with military honors will be held privately at the Oceanside Cemetery, New Castle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Foundation or JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, https://www2.jdrf.org . For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019