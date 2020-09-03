1/1
Adele Clerkin Holevas
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Adele Clerkin Holevas, 82, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Adele was born in New Marion, Indiana, to William and Maxine Clerkin on September 7, 1937.

After graduating from Shortridge High School in 1955, Adele attended Bulter University. Although she did not complete her studies at Butler, she attended Harvard University, where she received a Master's in Education.

Adele's professional career centered around music and education. She worked in the Office of the Chairman of the Aeronautics Department and was the organist in the chapel at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, led public relation efforts in pursuit of financial support for children with Autism, an instructor at Phillips Exeter Academy, and a professor at Montreat College and Warren Wilson College. In addition to her professional career, Adele was also the Director of Music at Christ Church in Exeter, New Hampshire, the organist at Epworth United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, and substitute organist at countless churches across the country.

Adele was preceded in death by her son Spiros Holevas on December 18, 1998. She is survived by her partner of 47 years, William Averre, and her four siblings Mary Lou Bernard, Barbara Robert, Beverly Jackson, and John Clerkin. Adele also has nine loving nieces and nephews, as well as eleven great-nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A private interment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ascension St. Vincent Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved