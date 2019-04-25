|
BRENTWOOD - Adolia F. "Dolly" Eaton, 101, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Rockingham Nursing Home where she made her home since 2013. She was born June 27, 1917 in Seabrook the daughter of the late Eugene and Addie May (Barton) Beckman.
Raised in Seabrook, she also lived on Ring's Island in Salisbury, Mass., and in Newburyport, Mass., returning to Seabrook before moving to Hampton in 1982.
Mrs. Eaton worked in area shoe shops and for 25 years as a stitcher for the former Rupert Rhoades mail order Shirt Company retiring in 1979.
She attended the First Baptist Church of Hampton Falls, was a 20 year volunteer for the RSVP program crocheting infant clothing, and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Raymond E. Walton American Legion Post in Seabrook.
She was the wife of the late George Franklin Eaton and was also predeceased by her first husband Frank S. Fowler and her son Eugene Fowler.
Family members include her daughter Denise L. Clay and her husband Ron of Fremont; her son Harry S. Fowler and his wife Karen of Kingston; her daughter-in-law Marcia Fowler of Kensington; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Wildwood Cemetery, Seabrook. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 3 Lincoln Ave., Hampton Falls, NH 03844. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Adolia's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019