PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Chief Master Sergeant (RET) Alan Bruce Tucker, 80, of Portsmouth, N.H. and Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. passed away peacefully in his wife's arms on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
He was the son of Florence (Thompson) and Earle Tucker of Greenfield, Mass. He is survived by his wife Herta "Bunny" Tucker and his three sons: Alan (Melissa); Steven (Missy); and Paul. Survivors also include four grandchildren: Victoria (Emma), Alexa, Zachary, and Julia.
He is survived by brothers Earle, Kenneth, and David and sister Elizabeth Freyenhagen. He was preceded in death by his brother Melvin.
Alan was born Sept. 1, 1938 in Northampton, Mass. and graduated from Greenfield High School in 1955. While in high school, Alan was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, where he developed his passion for flying. He joined the U.S. Air Force upon graduation at the age of 17 and served 26 years, rising to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. During that time he completed a bachelor's degree from UNH in 1981. Following his Air Force career, Alan pursued a career in Civil Service as a Manpower Specialist at Hanscom Air Force Base which spanned 24 years, retiring in 2008.
On his first overseas assignment to Neubiberg AFB in Munich, Germany, he met his loving wife of 60 years Herta. They shared an adventurous life together including many travels throughout Europe in their Porsche 356 Speedster. Alan served in multiple locations within the U.S. and around the world including Newfoundland, Turkey, England, and Germany.
Alan was a 32nd degree Mason belonging to Randolph, TX Lodge #1268 and Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
A devoted family man, he was happily married to the love of his life Bunny. He was proud of his children and their many accomplishments and shared in the joy of his four grandchildren who never tired of playing with his hair, flying with him and visiting him in Florida.
His lifelong passions were flying and driving fast cars and motorcycles. Alan earned his private pilot's license in 1987 and was a member of the Hanscom AFB Aero Club. Becoming a part owner of a Piper Cherokee 180 (Yellowbird) enabled him to "commute" to work (from Pease to Hanscom) with fellow pilots Dennis, Mark and Bob. His fondest excursions included Sun 'N Fun fly-ins to Lakeland, Fla., where he was able to meet up with brothers Ken and Dave and engage with his previous boss from Ramstein AFB, flying ace Brigadier General Chuck Yeager. Alan was also an avid motorcyclist from the age of 16, first riding his WL-45 and into his later years with his Harley V-Rod.
Alan will be remembered as much for being a man of character and integrity as for being a man of flying and racing machines.
CMSGT Alan B. Tucker will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.
