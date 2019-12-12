|
HAMPTON - Alan Douglas Kinsman, of Hampton, N.H., passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Exeter Hospital. December 12, would have been his 71st birthday. Alan was born in Haverhill in 1948, the son of the late Robert C. and Marjorie (Wheeler) Kinsman of Haverhill.
Alan spent a lifetime working for the Haverhill Paperboard of Bradford in purchasing and personnel. He started his career there the year after he graduated from Haverhill High, Class of 1966, and retired almost 50 years later. He was among the Paperboard's last employees. Alan loved music. He was an accomplished organist and vocalist. He especially enjoyed singing and playing music at Christmas.
He leaves behind his sister, Donna Kinsman Grosky and her husband Geoffrey of Tamarac, Fla. He is also survived by brother, Robert G. Kinsman and his wife, Tina, of North Hampton, N.H. In addition, he leaves nephews Jason B. Grosky of Atkinson, N.H. and Aaron K. Grosky of Haverhill, along with nieces Corinne Hamre of Tamarac, Fla., Jacqueline Walker of Hampton, N.H., and Sarah Tisdale of Worcester, Mass. Alan was adored by nine great nephews and nieces. Alan is also survived by his long-time step-mother, Ethel Hayden Kinsman and her daughter, Diane Lavallee, both of Haverhill.
Alan's close family of dear friends includes Richard F. Lishman and Donald Ogert of Hampton.
SERVICES: A spring 2020 service in Alan's memory will be announced. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford. To share a memory, or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.
