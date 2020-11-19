HAMPTON - Alan Leigh Mason, 77, of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Sadly, like hundreds of thousands of others, his loved ones were unable to be with him to ease his passing. He was born in Amesbury, Mass., on February 13, 1943, the son of the late Norman W. and Frances A. (Hatch) Mason. He shared over 55 years of marriage with his devoted wife, Louise A. (Morin) Mason.
Alan was raised in Amesbury, Mass., and graduated from Amesbury High School with the Class of 1961. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics, minoring in science from Salem State College and went on to earn his Master's Degree in Mathematics from Lowell Tech in Lowell, Mass. Alan and Louise relocated to Hampton from Plymouth, N.H., in 1967. He taught 7th and 8th grade mathematics at Pentucket Middle School for over 37 years. When the school year was over, Alan held summer jobs with the Hampton Recreation Department for 25 years, worked meter patrol at the beach and also managed the Hampton Beach State Park for a couple of years. He served as Scout Master for Troop 178 of the Boy Scouts of America in Hampton. His hobbies included HO trains, reading and puzzles.
In addition to his wife, family members include his sons: Kevin Mason of Hampton, Eric Mason and his wife, Jennifer of Hampton and Christopher Mason and his wife Laura of Raleigh, N.C.; his daughters: Joellen Mason of Hampton and Cheryl Janelle and her husband, Dwayne of Rochester. He also leaves 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his sister Cynthia Brooks and her husband, Dan of Somersworth.
Alan was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Anne Morris.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham VNA Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
