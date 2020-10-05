ELIOT, Maine - Alan Paul Redden, 75, of Eliot, died suddenly on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Portsmouth Hospital with his family by his side. Born in Portsmouth, N.H., on August 25, 1945 he was the son of Leo and Margaret (Whittier) Redden, and was raised in Portsmouth and Eliot graduating from Eliot High School with the class of 1963.
Following high school, he attended broadcasting school and worked for a time in local radio before moving with his parents to Connecticut where he worked at General Dynamics. Alan began a lifetime of service in 1968 when he joined the United States Army, working in Military Intelligence in Germany.
Upon returning from military service, he began a distinguished career in the Maine State Police working his entire career in Southern Maine, first patrolling in Troop A, then in Communications in Scarborough, finishing his career as Administrative Officer in Troop A in Alfred in 1995. Following this, he began a second career in auto sales ending as Sales Manager at Gils Jeep. He enjoyed his coworkers and customers tremendously.
In May of 1977, he married his loving wife, Dara Redden, and together they continued to make Eliot their hometown, raising their son Brian, and being active members of the community.
Alan was an active and dedicated member of the Eliot Lions Club for over 45 years, serving as its Club President in 1979. He was recognized as the Best President in the district of 41 clubs due in large part to his leadership and active club officers. Alan organized the Retired Law Enforcement breakfast meetings which began in Southern Maine and spread to several areas of the State.
His first love was unquestionably his family. Time spent with his wife and son, Dara and Brian, exploring on day adventures and trips to Florida were his most enjoyable times.
He is survived by his wife Dara of Eliot; son, Brian of Newmarket, N.H.; sister, Evelyn Harvey of Simi Valley, Calif.; niece, Cheryl (Tracy) Harvey of Tampa, Fla.; nephew, Kevin (Lynne) Harvey of Simi Valley, Calif.; and many friends and extended family.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with his family on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Me 03904. A graveside funeral and Military Honors will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, recorded services will be available after the service by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/Alan-redden
. All guests must adhere to State Mandated COVID 19 precautions including face coverings and social distancing at all times. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfueralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Eliot Lions Club or to the Maine State Troopers Foundation, 22 Meadow Rd., Augusta ME 04330. Care for the Redden family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.