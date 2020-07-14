DOVER - Albert D. Jousset, 91, of Dover, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born August 5, 1928 in Teaneck, N.J. a son of the late Edward and Harriet (Innes) Jousset.
Al enlisted with US Marine Corps in 1945 and was stationed in Portsmouth where he met his wife Grace (Leary) Jousset of 58 years. She predeceased him in 2006. Al was employed at General Electric in Somersworth for 20 years retiring in the 1970's.
In his earlier years Al was active serving the youth of Dover. He coached Minor League and Little League baseball and also the Little Kids football and basketball leagues. He was awarded the Distinguished Achievement Award for Service to Youth by Foster's Daily Democrat and the Pop Warner Conference having won league championships. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of American Legion Post #108 as well as the B.P.O.E. #184 both of Dover.
He leaves four children, Albert D. Jousset, Jr., of Clifton, N.J., Sherry Fortuna of Sanford, Maine, Gay Roy and her husband Don of Florence, Ariz., Jeffrey Jousset and his wife Elaine of Greenland, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his son Timothy Jousset and his granddaughter Rebecca.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 in Pine Hill Cemetery, Dover. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to Dover Baseball, P.O. Box 443, Dover, NH 03820. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Al's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.