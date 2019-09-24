|
|
YORK, Maine - The world lost one if its kindest and most generous men upon the passing of Albert "Al" Kleeberg Jr., 87, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Al was born October 4, 1931, in Holyoke, Mass., to Albert G. Kleeberg Sr. and Leona (Gagnon) Kleeberg.
He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Eleanor "Ellie" (Pydych) Kleeberg, on March 7, 1953. He proudly served in the US Air Force for 22 1/2 years, with a tour during the Korean War, retiring as Master Sergeant. Upon leaving the Air Force, Al earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's degree in Accounting from Westfield State College and put his entrepreneurial spirit to work, creating several successful businesses and building a home in York Beach, Maine.
Al leaves behind a legacy in his family and friends that will not be forgotten. A dedicated father and loving grandfather, who befriended everyone he met, he instilled in his loved ones a generous spirit, optimistic outlook, and a yearning to constantly learn and develop. His mischievous grin reminded everyone to always have a little bit of fun, even when the going gets tough. Al loved playing cards, especially poker, and took the wins and the (infrequent) losses with the same characteristic grace.
Al is predeceased by his wife, Ellie (2006), and his stepmother Anita (Langevin) Kleeberg (2009). He is survived by his brother, Richard Kleeberg (Dorothy); his children David Kleeberg (Anne) and Carlene Bannish (Steven); his grandchildren Kirby Kleeberg, Brittany Bannish Laverty (Sean), Christopher Bannish, and Matthew Bannish; and several step siblings, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Al's family is grateful for the support he received from his niece Mary Valcourt and her family (Rick, Alexandra, Brett, Andrew), from dear friends Fred and Lois Nason and Conrad Desrosiers and Sue Sawtelle, from Mary Argenio and the staff at The Arbors, from Suzi Dimenno and her daughter Alexa, and from the Soldiers' Home and Hospice of the Fisher Home.
SERVICES: A Committal Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main Street, Agawam, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/, under Albert Kleeberg's name, would be appreciated. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, 2019