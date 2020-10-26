ELIOT, Maine - Albert Richard Edson, born July 6, 1923 in Bennington, Vt. passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three children; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He served during WWII as an aircraft and engine mechanic with the 13th Air Force in the Southwest Pacific. Dick was a mechanical engineer for General Electric for the majority of his career.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
or the First Congregational Church of Eliot UCC 1361 State Road Eliot Maine 03903 www.eliotucc.org
.
Care for the Edson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.