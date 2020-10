ELIOT, Maine - Albert Richard Edson, born July 6, 1923 in Bennington, Vt. passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three children; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.He served during WWII as an aircraft and engine mechanic with the 13th Air Force in the Southwest Pacific. Dick was a mechanical engineer for General Electric for the majority of his career.Services will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or the First Congregational Church of Eliot UCC 1361 State Road Eliot Maine 03903 www.eliotucc.org Care for the Edson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.