1/2
Albert R. Edson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIOT, Maine - Albert Richard Edson, born July 6, 1923 in Bennington, Vt. passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in his home. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three children; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He served during WWII as an aircraft and engine mechanic with the 13th Air Force in the Southwest Pacific. Dick was a mechanical engineer for General Electric for the majority of his career.

Services will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com .

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children or the First Congregational Church of Eliot UCC 1361 State Road Eliot Maine 03903 www.eliotucc.org .

Care for the Edson family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved