DURHAM - Alberta "Bert" Mary Elizabeth Potkay, 94, passed away quietly in Durham, N.H. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the Joseph and Laura Sylvia, sister to Dorothy Adesso and is survived by her brother, Edward Sylvia of Acushnet, Mass.
Bert was married to the late Eugene Joseph Potkay (Gene) for 64 years and is survived by their three children and spouses, Pat Wallace of Portsmouth, N.H., Eugene and Wendy Potkay of Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Edward and Joanne Potkay of New Bedford, Mass.
She was a resident of Fairhaven for 46 years before moving to Brandt Beach, Mattapoisett in 1971 where Gene and Bert lived until he passed in 2010. In 2012, Bert moved to Kittery, Maine and recently to Durham, N.H. to be close and ultimately under the care of her daughter.
A graduate of Fairhaven High School, Bert worked as a seamstress at various New Bedford textile mills and later as a bookkeeper for Aurelle's Machine Shop. She loved travel, reading and was a prodigious knitting machine creating, sweaters, coats, blankets and scarfs for her grand and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Her grandchildren include Timothy Dalbec and his wife Kim of Dover, N.H.; Jennifer Potkay of Florence, N.J.; Erica and Keith Almeida of New Bedford, Mass.; Rene' and Shawn Moniz of Wareham, Mass., and Kyle and Kelsey Potkay of Cedar Knolls, N.J. Her great-grandchildren are Taeler, Gavin, Colton and Summer Almeida of New Bedford, Mass.; Brayden Moniz of Wareham, Mass., and Courtney and Amber Dalbec of Dover, N.H.
SERVICES: The family will hold a service in New Bedford at a date to be set in the future prior to internment of her ashes at The Massachusetts National Cemetery at Bourne, Barnstable County, Massachusetts where she will be reunited with her beloved husband.
Sympathies and condolences can be conveyed through her obituary page at the Machnowski Funeral Home: https://www.machnowskifuneral.com/obituaries/obituaries.php.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you to make a donation to any of the following organizations: https://dementiaspotlightfoundation.org/donate/ https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019