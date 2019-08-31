Home

Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Alfred A. Bussiere


1944 - 2019
Alfred A. Bussiere Obituary
GREENLAND, N.H. - Alfred A. Bussiere, 75, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

Born in Tilton on Feb. 5, 1944 he was the son of Alphe and Edith (Fillion) Bussiere and was a longtime seacoast resident.

Al retired from the Portsmouth Police Department in 1995 as a Master Patrolman and also served as a detective from 1980 to 1984. He was a member of the Police Relief Association, American Legion and Knights of Columbus.

Husband of the late Karen (Bailey) Bussiere, survivors include his daughter Jenn Sutton and husband Bill, stepchildren Gary Goyette, Tim Goyette, Mike Goyette, Jason Ellingson and wife Carolyn, Lisa Wentworth, JoJeana Bowens and husband Chet, and Ed McKay, brother in law Wayne Bailey, and numerous grandchildren.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth. Burial will take place later in the family lot in St John Cemetery in Tilton.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019
