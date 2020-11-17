PORTSMOUTH - Alfred "Fred" Fulvi, USAF MSGT RET, 80, Portsmouth, N.H., passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Portsmouth Hospital after a period of declining health. Fred was born in Dedham Mass., the son of the late John and Teresa (Francazi) Fulvi.



Fred attended Riverdale School in Dedham and was a graduate of the Boston Trade School in Boston, Mass. After high school, Fred enlisted in the military and proudly served this great country for 26 years including tours in Okinawa, Thailand and Vietnam. After retirement, he went on to add 20 years with the USPS.



Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie (Butler) Fulvi (formerly of Hyde Park, Mass.); his children Steven Fulvi of Hudson, Fla., Marie Kelleher (Tom) of Portsmouth, Daniel Fulvi of Portsmouth, James Fulvi (Wendy) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren Chris Fulvi, Adam and Ryan Beaupre, Maverick and his sweet Nyla Fulvi; friend Philip Beaupre; sisters Sylvia Freerksen and Diane Barden both of Mansfield, Mass., brother Robert Fulvi of Norton, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Marcia McLaughlin and Anita Fulvi and his precious baby girl Michelle Jayne Fulvi.



Family was most important to Fred and he could always be counted on for anything anyone needed. He had a great sense of humor (always quick with a bad cat joke) and he never missed a good yard sale.



We wish to thank Beacon Hospice, especially Claudia Watson and Chrissy Wogan, for the special care and attention they gave him.



SERVICES: Burial with military honors and Celebration of life will be held on a date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's memory to Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave., #272, Portsmouth, NH 03801. Arrangements by Farrell's funeral home, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store