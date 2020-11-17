1/2
Alfred Fulvi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH - Alfred "Fred" Fulvi, USAF MSGT RET, 80, Portsmouth, N.H., passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Portsmouth Hospital after a period of declining health. Fred was born in Dedham Mass., the son of the late John and Teresa (Francazi) Fulvi.

Fred attended Riverdale School in Dedham and was a graduate of the Boston Trade School in Boston, Mass. After high school, Fred enlisted in the military and proudly served this great country for 26 years including tours in Okinawa, Thailand and Vietnam. After retirement, he went on to add 20 years with the USPS.

Fred is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marie (Butler) Fulvi (formerly of Hyde Park, Mass.); his children Steven Fulvi of Hudson, Fla., Marie Kelleher (Tom) of Portsmouth, Daniel Fulvi of Portsmouth, James Fulvi (Wendy) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren Chris Fulvi, Adam and Ryan Beaupre, Maverick and his sweet Nyla Fulvi; friend Philip Beaupre; sisters Sylvia Freerksen and Diane Barden both of Mansfield, Mass., brother Robert Fulvi of Norton, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Marcia McLaughlin and Anita Fulvi and his precious baby girl Michelle Jayne Fulvi.

Family was most important to Fred and he could always be counted on for anything anyone needed. He had a great sense of humor (always quick with a bad cat joke) and he never missed a good yard sale.

We wish to thank Beacon Hospice, especially Claudia Watson and Chrissy Wogan, for the special care and attention they gave him.

SERVICES: Burial with military honors and Celebration of life will be held on a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's memory to Beacon Hospice, 25 New Hampshire Ave., #272, Portsmouth, NH 03801. Arrangements by Farrell's funeral home, Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved