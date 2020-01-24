|
GREENLAND - Alfred R. "Bob" Boisvert, of Greenland, N.H., passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Greenland on February 21, 1921, the son of Jean Baptiste and Mary Jane (Gelinas) Boisvert.
He was married to Barbara Rose Wentworth, who stole his heart the first time he met her. They married and enjoyed 44 years of marriage before her death in 1985.
They both enjoyed golf, fishing trips on their boat and trips to Florida. Family was important to both of them and they were wonderful, loving parents to their seven children, and wonderful grandparents to all of their grandchildren.
Bob served in the US Navy during World War II as a US Naval Armed Guard from 1943 to 1946. He saw action in Europe, Asia and the South Pacific, receiving a Citation for the Liberation of the Philippine's and Battle Stars for campaigns in the South Pacific and Philippines.
Bob worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 26 years, retiring in 1972. He worked in Shop 06 as a Tool Room Mechanic and took pride in his work, receiving several awards for improvements he implemented.
Bob was a Charter Member and served as a Captain of the Greenland Fire Department. He was also a Lifetime Member of the DAV, VFW and the Greenland Veteran's Association. He was a member of the American Legion and past member of the Portsmouth Moose Club and Portsmouth Country Club.
Bob is predeceased by his parents and wife, his oldest daughter Barbara Ann Boisvert Haynes, grandchildren Craig and Derek Goodwin and his 13 sisters and brothers.
Bob's surviving children are Donna Hester (James), Phyllis Barton (Gordon), Linda Goodwin, Susan Boisvert, Cheryle Jenness (Christopher), and Donald Boisvert (Kristin Keefer). Bob is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visitation and services will be at Farrell Funeral Home. Visiting hours 3-6 p.m., Sunday, January 26. Funeral services at 11 a.m., Monday, January 27. Burial will be at Exeter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to of New England.
A special thanks to all the nurses, doctors and caregivers from Rockingham VNA and Hospice for the wonderful care they extended to our father over the past 2 1/2 years.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020