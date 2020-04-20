|
NORTH HAMPTON - Alice A. Lakin, 87, formerly of North Hampton, died peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth. She was born in Malden, Mass., September 10, 1932 a daughter of the late George Bowman and Elizabeth (Rideout). Alice was happily married to the late Paul Lakin until his passing in 1997.
Mrs. Lakin served in the US Air Force and danced in the USO.
She worked as a short order cook at the Sandpiper in Rye for many years. She was a resident of North Hampton for 20 years having moved there from Rye. She was a member of the Rye Congregational Church and was active in the church choir. She was a member of Sounds of the Seacoast and was a founding member of the "Uke Got to be Kidding Me" Ukulele group.
Alice is survived by her sister Patricia Bonaiuto of Stoneham, Mass., and her six children, Julie Soderblom and husband John of Beverly, Mass., Bryan Adey and wife Christine of Fitchburg, Mass., Laura King and husband Alex of Alton Bay, Kenneth Adey and wife Linda of Nashua, Stephen Adey of Encinitas, Calif., and John Adey. She leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by siblings Roberta Palumbo and Janie Rideout.
SERVICES: Due to the current restrictions on large gatherings from the CDC, services will be held at a later date and will be announced by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to The . Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Alice's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for future updates.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020