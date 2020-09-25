RYE - Alice Eileen "Chickie" Hayes, 83, died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Webster at Rye. Chickie was born on March 2, 1937 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire the daughter of Erminio and Anna (Addorio) Ricci.



She was a graduate of Portsmouth High School class of 1955, and of Elliot Hospital School of Nursing in 1959, and was proud of her years of service as an RN.



Chickie met the love of her life and husband of 61 years, Donald G. Hayes, while he was serving in New Hampshire in the Air Force.



After a whirlwind romance, the couple married and the following week moved to Alaska where Don was reassigned. The Hayes' later returned to Portsmouth to start their family, where they had three children, Susan, Edward and Allison.



She was a loving mother, grandmother and a devoted wife. She set the example of strength and integrity for her children and grandchildren. Chickie was an intelligent and self-sufficient woman, and a pioneer of sorts for her time. Chickie was very proud of her career working at her family's business, Ricci Lumber, which she ran with her husband for over 40 years, becoming majority owner.



Chickie was an avid Boston sports fan, a fashionista who always loved to hunt for the best bargains, and an active parishioner of Corpus Christi parish, and later, St. Theresa Church.



Most of all, Alice was a proud daughter of Portsmouth and lived here most of her life. She actively served her community and championed many local causes.



She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Ricci, Sr. and Margaret Gagne. Alice leaves her husband Don, her sister, Joanne Grasso, her daughters, Susan Frohn (Paul) and Allison Hunt; and her son, Edward Hayes (Jeanne). She also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Ricci and Karen Alden; and brothers-in-law William Alden and Armand Gagne.



Chickie is also survived by her grandchildren Amanda Frohn, Paige Plourde, Erin Hayes, Anna Hayes, Isabella Hayes, Dmitri Hunt and Peyton Hunt; two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Nina Plourde; and many nieces and nephews.



The Hayes family would like to express its thanks and appreciation to the staff at Webster for the outstanding care they gave Chickie.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Theresa Church on Wednesday, September 30, at 10:30 a.m. for family and friends.







