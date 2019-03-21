|
|
SEABROOK - Alice Mae Parent, 72, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Seabrook, N.H., surrounded by her family. She was born March 25, 1946 in Wakefield, Mass., daughter of the late Francis Crowell and Alberta (Martin) Crowell.
Alice grew up in Brentwood, N.H., and was a graduate of Exeter High School, Class of 1965. Initially, Alice worked in shoe factories in Exeter, N.H. and Haverhill, Mass. In 1967, she married Arthur G. Parent and they were longtime residents of Seabrook, N.H. Alice was a devoted homemaker for her young family and later felt it was time to get back into the workforce. Alice was a skilled prep cook and was employed by both the Widow Fletchers Tavern in Hampton and later for the Squire Ropers Tavern in Hampstead. She then decided to shift her career into child care, working initially for Ages and Stages Child Care in Hampstead and lastly at her daughter's home child daycare in Kingston.
In her earlier years, Alice enjoyed being a member in a snowmobiling club. Later in life, Alice's life revolved around her grandchildren and family. She was a person who liked being outside and enjoyed everything outdoors.
She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Parent, who died in 2003, three brothers, Robert Crowell, Martin Crowell, Randall Crowell, two sisters, Lorraine Markiewicz and Donna Mitrano.
Alice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Michael Edwards of Kingston, N.H.; son and daughter-in-law, Arthur R. Parent and Laura Parent of Hampton Beach, N.H.; grandchildren, Meagan Parent of Portsmouth, N.H., Michaela Edwards of Kingston, N.H., Mitchell Parent of Brentwood, N.H.; a great-granddaughter, Melody; brother, Gerald Crowell of Rochester, N.H.; brother, Ronald Crowell of Newmarket, N.H.; brother, Norman Crowell of Kennebunk, Maine; sister, Patricia Fowler of Seabrook, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 12-5 p.m., at her daughter's home in Kingston, N.H. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019