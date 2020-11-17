KITTERY, Maine - Alice Varotsis Buchanan, 94, of Kittery, Maine passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born January 4, 1926, to Angela and Roy Varotsis of Naxos, Greece.



Alice grew up in Kittery and graduated from Robert W. Traip Academy, class of 1944. She continued her education at the Laconia School of Nursing, Laconia, N.H. Alice was an RN in both maternity and pediatrics throughout her long career at the Portsmouth Hospital.



Alice was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, gardening, and traveling throughout the United States and Europe.



She was predeceased by her parents and four older siblings.



Alice is survived by her two children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Alice requested that there be no service. Donations in Alice's name may be made to the Staff Fund at Durgin Pines where she received loving care and support during her time there. Care for the Buchanan family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.







