|
|
RYE BEACH, N.H. – Allan B. Rogers Jr., 61, of Rye Beach, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.
He was born in Lawrence, Mass. on Nov. 13, 1957 a son of Joyce (Demers) Phinney of Seabrook Beach and the late Allan B Rogers. Raised in Andover, Mass. he graduated from the Brooks School and the University of Vermont.
For the last 20 plus years, Allan was a very successful realtor on the New Hampshire Seacoast, most recently with Carey & Giampa Realtors and previously with Bentley By The Sea.
He was predeceased in 2012 by his wife and best friend, Cara Jean (Brown) Rogers.
In addition to his mother, he survived by his sister, Amy Rogers Dittrich and her husband Timothy of Swampscott, Mass.; brother, Walter E. Rogers and his wife Deborah of Rye; nieces, Sarah Rogers of Dedham, Mass., Alexandra O'Sullivan of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Hannah Rogers of Exeter; nephews, Tyler Dittrich of Natick, Mass., Dylan Dittrich of Boston and Emerson Rogers of Marblehead, Mass.
SERVICES: Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of life Mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Allan may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital for the benefit of Stem Cell Transplant Discovery. Checks can be made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Tyrone Latin, Mass General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Allan's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019