Home

POWERED BY

Allan C. Stocks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan C. Stocks Obituary
YORK, Maine - Allan C. Stocks, 84 of York, Maine died Monday, Aug. 26, 0919 at home after a period of failing health.

He is survived by his wife, Grace, daughters Cheryl Stocks of Black Canyon City, Ariz. and Deborah Waggett of Fair Haven, Vt., his grandchildren Damon Stocks of Springfield, Mass., Justine Waggett of Leadville, Colo., Terrance Stapleton of Westwood, Mass., and Erica Stapleton of Buckeye, Ariz. and a great grandson Kamdyn.

He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Ida Stocks and his son Craig Stocks.

SERVICES: The family will gather at his home 12 Chickadee Drive, York on Sept. 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. following cremation.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.