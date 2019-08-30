|
YORK, Maine - Allan C. Stocks, 84 of York, Maine died Monday, Aug. 26, 0919 at home after a period of failing health.
He is survived by his wife, Grace, daughters Cheryl Stocks of Black Canyon City, Ariz. and Deborah Waggett of Fair Haven, Vt., his grandchildren Damon Stocks of Springfield, Mass., Justine Waggett of Leadville, Colo., Terrance Stapleton of Westwood, Mass., and Erica Stapleton of Buckeye, Ariz. and a great grandson Kamdyn.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Ida Stocks and his son Craig Stocks.
SERVICES: The family will gather at his home 12 Chickadee Drive, York on Sept. 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. following cremation.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019