Obituary Condolences Flowers BERWICK, Maine - Allan Forrest Plaisted, 91, of George Street passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Allan was born in North Berwick on September 19, 1927, to the late Minnie (Carter) and Forrest Plaisted. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946, at the end of WWII. He was then engaged to Pearl (Bernier) Plaisted before he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1950 to 1953, during the Korean War.



Allan began working in the North Berwick Woolen Mill in the eighth grade. After high school, he worked for GE in Somersworth and then moved on to become a process Engineer at Simplex in Newington. It was here that he streamlined several processes for the company, saving both time and money. At the age of 47, Allan left his engineering job to be self-employed managing several apartment buildings that he and Pearl owned in Berwick and their cottage at Long Sands Beach in York.



As a teenager, Allan was a freshman starter for his high school baseball team. In his early twenties, he played on a local team. He served as his team's pitcher and played against George H.W. Bush. In 1949, Allan received a scouting letter, inviting him to come to a tryout for the Boston Braves. He went along and was asked to stay for a second day; having a job and a steady girlfriend in Pearl, he declined their offer. This is one of many examples of how he always put family first.



Allan and Pearl, his wife of 65 years, worshipped at Our Lady of Peace in Berwick and St Christophers in York for their entire married life. They also both served at funeral luncheons in Berwick for many years. His hobbies included brook fishing, ice fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, and wild blueberry picking. Allan also cherished weekly Sunday family dinners, particularly at York Beach. He was happiest of all when surrounded by his family.



Allan is survived by his wife Pearl, daughter Sheila Lilly and her husband Bruce of Bethel, son Craig Plaisted and his wife Cynthia of Berwick, son Scott Plaisted and his wife Carol of York and daughter Dawn Steere and her husband Cory of Wells. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Jacqueline Ford and grandson Joshua Plaisted.



SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to visit with Allan's family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on April 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St Christophers Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York. This will be followed by military honors and a luncheon in the Parish Hall. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth will be at 2 p.m.



