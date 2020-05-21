|
|
NEWMARKET - Allen Longe, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Newmarket, N.H., on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born August 12, 1943 in Wayne, Neb., the son of Henry Edmund and Ida (Echtenkamp) Longe. He married Linda R. Stone on August 18, 1968 in Lincoln, Neb.
He was a well-respected history teacher at the High School level for 36 years and winner of teacher of the years. He was also an adjunct professor for local colleges.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda, his two daughters Jennifer (Brad) Heers and Heather Longe and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Karen Broberg and brother Kendall (Betty) Longe, numerous sisters and brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and sister, Rogene Vetter.
SERVICES: A private service will be held on Tuesday, May 26. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Newmarket Community Church & Food Pantry (137 North Main St., Newmarket, NH 03857), the Sidney Food Pantry (12 Liberty St., Sidney, NY 13838) or your local food pantry. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 21 to May 24, 2020