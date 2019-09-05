|
NEWFIELDS - Allen Scott Taylor, 74, of Swamscott Street, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Exeter Hospital. Allen resided in Newfields for 46 years. Born January 12, 1945 in Springfield, Mass., he was the son of Scott F. and Kathleen (Bennett) Taylor.
Allen graduated from Laconia High School, Class of 1963 and the University of New Hampshire, Class of 1969. He was an Art teacher at Sanborn Regional School System for 30 years.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, William B. Taylor.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Nancy E. (Nisula) Taylor; sons, Samuel Spencer Taylor and Gabriel Tarmo Taylor; a grandchild, Genevieve Witman; a brother, Kenneth D. Taylor of Japan; two nieces; a great niece; a nephew and cousins.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019