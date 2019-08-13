|
ELIOT, Maine - Allyson (Cole) Pappas, 90, of Cole Street in Eliot, died in Sunday, August 11,2019 at her home surrounded by loving family following a declining period of health. She was born in Eliot on February 1, 1929 a daughter of the late C. Edison and Elsie (Burrows) Cole.
She was raised in Eliot and attended local schools graduating from Eliot High School with the class of 1949, she furthered her education at Plymouth Business School. She met and later married her loving husband of 61 years, George C. Pappas and together they settled in Eliot and made their home near family enjoying the wonderful view of the Piscataqua River each day.
She worked at Rival Foods Inc for nine years and enjoyed a 37-year career at The Portsmouth Herald retiring in 1993. Allyson was a member of the Eliot United Methodist Church and the Granite State Postcard Club.
Allyson is survived by her loving husband George C. Pappas of Eliot; sister Brenda and her husband Gerald Becker of Eliot; a brother Alden C. Cole of Fla.; several nieces and nephews and their families with whom she was very close.
She was predeceased by her brother David Cole and her sister Edith Helfen.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private at her request. Online condolences may be made by visiting Jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to The Center for Wildlife, P.O. Box 620, Cape Neddick, ME 03902. Care for the Pappas family has been entrusted to the the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019