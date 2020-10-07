1/2
Alva A. Hilton
1933 - 2020
CAPE NEDDICK, Maine - Alva A. Hilton, 87, of 20 River Road, Cape Neddick, Maine, husband of Janet H. Hilton, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his home. Born in Wells, Maine on February 6, 1933, Mr. Hilton was the son of the late Harold and Maude (Pender) Hilton.

He attended Wells Schools, served in the U.S. Army and was very proud to have served his country in the Korean War from 1953 – 1955. He and his wife owned and operated Hilton's Auto Repair in Cape Neddick since 1974. Having retired in 1996, he and his wife, who handled the financial aspects of the family business, enjoyed working side-by-side throughout those years. Prior to that, he had been employed at Hutchins Chevrolet in Ogunquit, Maine for 18 years.

He was a former member of the York Art Association, having enjoyed painting with oils. He also enjoyed RVing, and had taken many cross-country trips to other parts of the country and to Newfoundland. He was a member of the Good Sam Club, AARP and had enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his devoted and loving wife, Janet (Hutchins) Hilton, having been married for 65 years; two grandchildren, Nicholas D. Hilton and his wife Jennifer Hilton of York, Maine, Lora Greene of Roxbury, Maine; great-granddaughter Koralynn R. Hilton; great-grandson Garrett R. Hilton of York, Maine; his sister Eunice Sinclair of Rollinsford, N/H/; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, David N. Hilton, who died in May of 2003, which was the saddest and most difficult challenge of his life.

SERVICES: Calling Hours will be from 1-2:30 p.m., on Saturday, October 10, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. All are welcome. A private family graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
