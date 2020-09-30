EXETER - Alva de Mars Megan, longtime resident of Exeter, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the age of 93. She leaves a legacy of family, friendship and faith that lives on in all who knew her.
Alva was born in East Boston, Mass., and grew up in Belmont. She attended Dunbarton College in Washington, D.C. where she earned a degree in Fine Arts. The Alva de Mars Megan Chapel Arts Center at St Anselm's College honors her love of the arts.
She married Francis J. Megan, Jr. in 1951 and had 10 children; Laureen, Sue, Roberta, Gregory, Amy, Mark, Jay, Sara, Paula and Carrie, who gave her 15 grandchildren.
In addition to being an accomplished painter, Alva loved animals and the outdoors, especially the White Mountains, summers at Canobie Lake, walking Rye Beach and sailing. She was an active member of St. Michael's Church in Exeter.
Above all else, she loved celebrations with family. Her family will hold a private memorial service and celebrate her life in late October.
Alva's family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to staff at Webster At Rye for their wonderful care. Brewitt Funeral Home, Exeter, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Vincent De Paul Community Assistance Center, Exeter, N.H.
