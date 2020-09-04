1/
Amanda L. Ranauro
1988 - 2020
{ "" }
EPPING - Amanda L. Ranauro, 32, of Epping, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Dartmouth Medical Center in Lebanon.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 2-5 p.m., at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. Masks and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Church, corner of Front and Lincoln Streets, Exeter on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Epping.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ranauro Family Fund, c/o Service Credit Union, 109 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 4 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stockbridge Funeral Home LLC - Exeter
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
