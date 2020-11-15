1/1
Amelia "Millie" Aliberti
PORTSMOUTH - Amelia "Millie" Aliberti, 95, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Nov. 10, 2020.

Millie was born in South Portland, Maine on Feb. 5, 1925 one of 10 children of Cesare and Maddelena DiMauro. She graduated from South Portland High School and continued on to secretarial school.

Millie was married to Warren Aliberti on June 26, 1948. They were married for 50 years until Warren's death on Aug. 22, 2002.

Millie worked as an office manager for the Seacoast Tupperware distributorship for over 40 years. She loved to bowl, play bridge, was an avid Red Sox fan, and was noted for her Eggplant Parmesan and homemade meatballs and tomato sauce. Every Christmas she distributed her Italian wine cookies to family, friends, mailmen and policemen. For years she supported her husband attending all the many Portsmouth High School sport events he coached. She claimed her hobby was people and she was loved by many. A gathering in her honor will take place in the summer of 2021.

Millie is survived by her daughters Rosemary Smart and husband David of Exeter, N.H. and their children, Michael, Meredith, John, Paul, Lynn, Timothy and Matthew; Jane Wickey and husband Robert of Raymond, N.H. and her son Nicholas Borgerson; Judi Bilodeau and husband Michael of Hopkinton, N.H. and their children Andrew and Sarah Pike, Amy and Eric Bilodeau. Millie is also survived by 19 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all the caregivers and staff at Rockingham County Nursing Center.

Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, Portsmouth, N.H.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
