KINGSTON - Amory Whittemore Kezar, 42, of Kingston, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at his home on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Amory's profound artistic ability and sense of humor shined through his guitar-playing and sculpture. He excelled at hockey in his youth and remained an avid sports fan throughout his life. His passion for metal sculpture and machinery led him to an Associates degree in welding from New Hampshire Technical College, Manchester, then a Bachelor's degree in welding engineering from Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Mich.
Amory was drawn to the water, was an avid swimmer and became a certified scuba diver during his honorable service in the United States Marine Corp where he attained the rank of Sergeant. Amory loved machinery, equipment, big trucks and his work as a commercial truck driver. After returning to school, Amory became a successful welding engineer in the maritime, nuclear power, and aerospace industries.
Amory leaves his mother and father, Lucy Paine and Randall A. Kezar, a brother Randall P., and nieces Ramona and Clara.
SERVICES: A memorial service to celebrate Amory's life will be held on March 28, at 3 p.m., in Christ Episcopal Church, 43 Pine St., Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020