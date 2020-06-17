STRATHAM - Andrew D. Silberdick, 42, of Stratham, passed away suddenly from a cardiac event on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Andrew's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.