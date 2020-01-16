Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

Andrew J. Belliveau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew J. Belliveau Obituary
YORK, Maine - Andrew J. Belliveau, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Berwick Estates. He was born in Chelsea, Mass., on October 7, 1939, son of Andrew G. and Katherine "Irene" (Duffy) Belliveau.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Hanson and Dawn Belliveau; grandchildren Sam, Jonah and Lucia; and son-in-law, Bob Hanson. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy J. (Mahoney) Belliveau.

An extended obituary and information on services may be found at lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -