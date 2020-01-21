|
YORK, Maine - Andrew J. Belliveau, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Berwick Estates. He was born in Chelsea, Mass., on October 7, 1939, son of Andrew G. and Katherine "Irene" (Duffy) Belliveau.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Hanson and Dawn Belliveau; grandchildren Sam, Jonah and Lucia; and son-in-law, Bob Hanson. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy J. (Mahoney) Belliveau.
An extended obituary and information on services may be found at lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020