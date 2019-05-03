|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Andrew Thomas Buckley, 92, of South Berwick, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bellamy Fields in Dover, New Hampshire. He was born to Andrew and Ellen Buckley on March 11, 1927.
Tom, as he liked to be called, was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during World War II and The Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Navy reserves.
In 2017, he and his daughter, Sheila traveled to Washington, D.C. taking part in the Honor Flight Program of Maine.
He worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as an inspector until his retirement in 1982.
Tom was communicant of Our Lady of the Angels Church.
He was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Therese Buckley, infant daughter, Marie and his close friend, Susan Holman.
Members of his family include five children, Anne Putnam of Randolph, Sheila Badger of Wakefield, N.H., Carmel McClosky of Snow Shoe, Pa., Sharon Correia of Somersworth, N.H. and Mark Buckley of Hyannisport, Mass.; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bellamy Fields for their love and care during Tom's stay.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 162 Agamenticus Rd., South Berwick, Maine. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Bellamy Fields Employee Fund, 150 Garrison Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019