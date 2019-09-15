Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
Andrew X. Morgan Obituary
PORTSMOUTH – Andrew X. Morgan, 28, of Portsmouth, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born on Oct. 12, 1990, to the late Matthew A. Morgan and Pamela (Fowler) Morgan.

Matthew was a graduate of Portsmouth High School

Matthew was currently employed at McKinnon's Market & Super Butcher Shop in Portsmouth.

He loved tattoos, was an avid gamer and especially enjoyed spending time with his friends.

Survivors include his brother, Matthew Morgan of Mission Viejo, Calif.; uncles, Robert Morgan of Portsmouth and Richard Morgan and his wife, Chris of Portsmouth; and his great aunt, Denyse Simpson of Portsmouth.

SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bonfire Recovery Services, 10 Grove Street, Dover, NH 03820.

For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019
