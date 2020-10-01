BIDDEFORD, Maine - Andy Allen Nickerson, 58, of Biddeford, Maine died Monday, September 21, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.



Andy grew up in Cape Porpoise, Maine and graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1980. As a young man he worked on lobster boats and was "the worst Sternman I ever had," laughed his father. A retired commercial fisherman, he fished out of Portland, Maine, Coos Bay, Ore., Key Largo, Fla., and Montauk, N.Y.



Andy lived a life of high adventure…some good, some bad. He will be remembered for his cleverness, larger-than-life personality, love of the New England Patriots and for always wanting to have a good time. His father will remember a son who called and sent funny cards on every holiday.



He is survived by his father, Arnold Nickerson III (Lois); sisters Bonnie Weeman (Mark), Patti Walters (Bill); and nieces Kori Green, Jessica Green, Hanna Walters. His mother, Susan Spiller and his brother, Arnold "Joey" Nickerson IV preceded him in death.



SERVICES: His ashes will be scattered at sea. At this time, the family is asking for privacy and for this Godforsaken year to come to an end.







