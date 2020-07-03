PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Angelina Smith, 91, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 under the loving care of her daughters.



Born in Portsmouth on March 17, 1929 she was the daughter of Angelo and Natalina (Genestreti) Fracassi.



Angie was employed as bookkeeper at Scott Jewelers, Peavey Hardware and for her late husband Don Smith Painting and Paperhanging. She was an avid gardener, reader, and member of the Fairway Bowling League.



Survivors include her daughters Juliann (Kidd) Lehne and husband William, Elaine (Smith) Graper and husband Matthew, grandchildren William Lehne, Laura Lehne, Quinn Conti, and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband she was predeceased by an infant son Edward Joseph Kidd.



SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Donald B. Smith Athletic Scholarship Fund c/o 73 Northwest Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801.







