J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Anita Tobey

Anita Tobey Obituary
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Anita Tobey, 87, of South Berwick, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born in Kittery on June 11, 1932; a daughter of the late Harry and Evangeline ( Simonds) Bullard.

Early in life she worked for Hood Milk Company as a book keeper.

She is survived by her loving husband Gardner Tobey and her daughter Gail Armsden and her husband Kevin Smith and grandchildren Christopher and Scott Doran.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Tobey family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020
