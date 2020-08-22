HAMPTON – Ann M. Donahue, 86, of Hampton, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Middletown, Conn., Nov. 21, 1933 a daughter of the late Stanley and Lillian (Bailey) Guida.
She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Middletown and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 where she served for three years.
Ms. Donahue was the owner of Exclusive Cleaning in the Seacoast area.
She was an active communicant of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church and while living in Texas and California she taught CCD at her local parish church. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, her cats, friends and traveling. She was a member of the Granite WAF Unit 33 and Hampton's American Legion Post 35.
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Donahue of Hampton, sister, Joyce Scripo of Durham, Conn., her beloved grandchildren, Ryan Cullen and his wife Marybeth of Hampton Falls, Alicia Means and her husband Kevin of Keene, Richard Donahue of Hampton, great granddaughters Emma, Addison, Leia, and great grandson Liam,.
She was predeceased by her son James Donahue and sister Joan Chaves.
SERVICES: Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 11a.m. at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Hampton. After cremation, private interment will be in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the Vietnam Women's Memorial Fund, c/o Eastern National, 470 Maryland Drive, STE 1, Fort Washington, PA 19034.
