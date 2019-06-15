|
EXETER - Ann (McGeary) Harris, 87, of Exeter, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was born in Jamaica Plain, Mass., and was raised in Needham, Mass.
She graduated with honors from Needham High School in 1949. She then went on to Wheaton College, Norton, Mass., where she graduated cum laude as a Wheaton Scholar in 1953.
She married Lt. William A. Harris, USAF immediately upon her graduation. They raised three sons in Topsfield, Mass., prior to retiring to Stratham in 1989. Ann was a volunteer for over 25 years at Exeter Hospital.
She shared nearly 66 years of marriage with her husband. In addition to her husband, she leaves son William and his wife Patti of Stamford, Conn.; son Donald of New Fairfield, Conn.; and son James and his wife Joyce of Eaton, N.H.; grandson Brian Harris and his wife Heidi of San Diego, Calif.; and granddaughter Sarah Harris of Brooklyn, N.Y.
SERVICES: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to Compassus Living Foundation, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Ann's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
