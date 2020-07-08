KITTERY - Ann (Wooles) Metzemaekers, 82, of Kittery, Maine took her place in heaven on Thursday, July 2, 2020, after fighting many medical conditions for several years. She was born in Manchester, N.H., on Jan. 24, 1938 to Esther (Dionne) and Charles Smith.
SERVICES: A graveside service will take place Friday, July 10 at 1 p.m., at Brooks Memorial Park, State Road, Eliot, Maine. All guests who attend the graveside service are required to wear masks at all times due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
