YORK, Maine - Ann Michael Constantine passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born May 11, 1947 in Bangor, Maine a daughter of the late Theodore and Ann (Toncer) Constantine and grew up in Livermore Falls, Maine.
She is survived by two daughters Meredith Cheney of Thornton, N.H. and Kate Broyles and her husband Jeff and grandchildren Benjamin and Nathaniel Broyles of New Palestine, Ind.; partner David Hutchinson of York, Maine; great Aunt Elizabeth Toncer of Lewiston, Maine; brother Thomas Constantine and his wife Kathy Constantine of Auburn, Maine; nieces Amy Constantine of Auburn, Maine and Kelly Miller and her husband Jonathan and great-niece Lena of Orlando, Fla.; cousin Peter Richards and his wife Patti of Canton, Maine.
Ann graduated from the University of Maine at Orono, obtaining a teaching degree.
She was passionate about teaching. Ann moved to York in 1975 and started a nursery school (Huff 'n Puff). She then worked for the York School Department at the Village Elementary and Coastal Ridge schools for 35 years. She held many positions, beginning as a 3rd grade teacher and retiring as a Literacy Specialist, earning several Master's degrees along the way.
After retiring, she looked forward to spending winters in Venice, Florida with her partner David.
She lived an active life, enjoyed traveling, dancing, spending time with family and friends and especially loved being a grandmother.
SERVICES: The Family is planning a private burial in Livermore Falls, Maine in July and a Celebration of Life in York after covid restrictions are lifted. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org) or Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation (oif.org).
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.