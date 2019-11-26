|
|
MEREDITH - Ann Royal Heffron, 87, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Forestview Manor in Meredith, New Hampshire. Ann was born on October 2, 1932, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the late Donald K Royal Sr and Margaret Douglas Royal.
She attended Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia graduating with a degree in child psychology. She was a guidance counselor and later in life loved teaching children at Montessori School. She loved gardening, sailing, skiing, her dogs, and raising her family.
She is survived by three children and their families Stephen and his wife Shawn of New London, N.H.; Anita Fisher of Farmington, N.H.; and Timothy and his wife Rebecca of Abilene, Texas; seven grandchildren, Lauren Campos and her husband Alex, Cameron Heffron, Sarah Heffron, Kristen Fisher, William Fisher and his wife Chaney, Wesley Fisher, Hailey Fisher; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; a sister Margaret Hudson and her husband William, and sister-in-law Donna Kirkpatrick Royal. She is preceded in death by her brother Donald K. Royal Jr., of Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.
SERVICES: Per Ann's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in Ann's name be made to the www.dementiasociety.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019