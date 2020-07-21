1/
Ann Sanderson
1928 - 2020
EXETER - Ann Rump Sanderson was born March 9, 1928, in Malden, Massachusetts, to John and Alice Rump, who were immigrants from Holland. She and her brother John were very proud of her Dutch heritage. She passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020 at RiverWoods Retirement Community, in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Ann was a great cook and passed her love of cooking on to her sons. She loved to crotchet and was a craftswoman of many talents. She and Walter, her late husband, shared 68 wonderful years together. They had a great love of the water and spent many summers boating on Cape Ann and vacationing on Lake Winnipesaukee with family and friends.

Ann is survived by her sons: David (Olivia), Alan (Fran) and Robert (Andrea), grandchildren: Jessica (Dan), Russell (Ana), Lauren (Richard), Erica, William and Daniel, and great-grandchildren: Jaxon and Jaden. She will be missed by all.

SERVICES: Per her wishes there will be no memorial service or public gathering, so please take a moment to share your memories and your gift of love with those dearest to you. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to RiverWoods Memorial Scholarship for staff members pursuing nursing degrees: RiverWoods Memorial Scholarship Fund, 5 White Oak Drive, Exeter, NH 03833.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Hampton
861 Lafayette Rd.
Hampton, NH 03842
603-622-1800
