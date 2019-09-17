|
|
SOMERSET, Ind. - Anna Marie Boucher, 64, died at home on Friday, August 9, 2019 from Pulmonary Myoxid Sarcoma. Born February 25, 1955 in Portsmouth, she was the daughter of Wilfred A. and Anna C. (McInnis) Boucher.
Anna attended school at St Patrick's and Portsmouth High.
Anna is survived by her fiancé Eric Sonafrank of Somerset, Ind., her two siblings, Albert (Lorna) and Peggy Cavanaugh, several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Barbara Whitehouse, Mary Boucher and nieces Michelle Whitehouse and Mariah Caron.
SERVICES: Graveside Services for Anna along with her sisters Barbara and Mary will be held Saturday, September 28, at 11 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, 990 Middle Rd., Portsmouth, N.H.
