WATERBORO, Maine - Anna Sigridur Tebbetts, 82, of Waterboro, passed away with her loving family by her side at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Anna was born on August 5, 1937 in Olafsfjordur, Iceland, the daughter of Bergpor and Sigrun (Sigtryggsdottir) Gudmundsson.
Anna was raised in Iceland and attended the universities there. She also attended the University of New Hampshire for her degree in Hotel Management and Hospitality.
In the early 1960's Anna began working for a hotel in Akureyri, Iceland. During this time she met her future husband David, who was stationed there while in the Navy. It was 'love at first sight' for David as Anna walked through the hotel for a night of dancing. Anna and David were married in 1962 and have been happily together ever since.
Anna and David shared an amazing marriage; they had so much fun together as a couple through the years which included: parties in their home, dancing the night away, going camping or traveling to visit with friends and family. David is inconsolable with the loss of his dear Anna by his side.
For most of her life, Anna was the consummate homemaker caring for her husband and children. She held various positions over the years, but her family received her unconditional love and attention.
Anna was a voracious book reader, loved to grow flowers and was an amazing seamstress and cook. She respected nature and taught her daughter Terry so much about Maine's native birds and plants.
Quoting her daughter Terry, "She was a very beautiful person both inside out with a quiet nature about her; my mother had the biggest heart and warmest smile. Mom had a certain style and grace about her; she was a pleasure to all that she met over the years. On numerous occasions people have shared how she touched their lives, in one way or another. Mom had many friends whom she kept in touch with; she was one of those few that still liked to write long letters. She was often admired for her beautiful handwriting. Mom was loved and adored by so many."
"Her granddaughters loved her and at times she was almost like their second mom in addition to being such a loving grandmother. Mom spent a great deal of time with her granddaughters and
gave each of them so many sweet memories to cherish. She will be missed and will always be in our hearts forever; mom was truly an angel on earth."
Anna is survived by her husband David Tebbetts of Waterboro; two daughters Terry Anna Bouchard and partner Jason Hyde of Waterboro and Becka Sinclair; four granddaughters, Nealey Rae McIninch and Maggie McInich, both of Maine; Gully Omarsdottir of Iceland; Fanney Anna Omarsdottir of London; three great grandsons with one on the way and one great granddaughter.
Anna was predeceased by her son Omar Adalbjornsson and her son-in-law Peter Leavitt.
As a couple, Anna and David wanted this to be a quiet, private time. Anna's family will hold a celebration of her life in the late spring early summer when "mother nature" replenishes the gardens and earth with color and beauty.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020