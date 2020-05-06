|
|
CLERMONT, Fla. - Anna (Learnard) Tobey, age 85, of Clermont, Fla., passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. She was married 65 years to her beloved late husband Robert "Bob" Tobey, who passed away May 15, 2018. Born in Woodland, Maine, December 18, 1934, she attended Kittery Schools and graduated from Eliot High school.
She is survived by their two children, Robin and Robert "Ric" (wife Christine) Tobey; Robin's children Eric Milliard and Chelsea (husband Andrew) Slefinger; Robert's son Jackson; Chelsea's daughter Aria; and one brother, Norris Learnard.
Predeceased by parents Harry and Violet (Loyd) Learnard, brothers Donald and Harry and sisters Dorothy Landry and Betty Richardson.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 6 to May 9, 2020