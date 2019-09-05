|
|
EXETER - Anne Elizabeth Ehler, 78, of Exeter, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at home in the care of her family. She was born in Camden, N.J.
She is survived by her husband Jim; daughters Julie and her husband Stephan, Jennifer and her partner Tim; son Jared and his husband Jon, and their son Andrew; grandchildren Jessica, David, and extended to Germany, Fabian and Simone Ullmann, children of Jim's son Andreas and his wife Inge; her sister Mary and her son Sebastian; and several nephews and nieces in-law.
SERVICES: A celebration of Anne's life will be held at 11 a.m., on October 5, 2019, at Christ Church in Exeter, N.H., with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Their website is www.theaftd.org. Addresses and links can be found there.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019