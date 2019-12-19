|
PORTSMOUTH - Anne "Koko" Mather Madison, 68, Portsmouth, N.H., died Monday, December 9, 2019 in Dover, surrounded by her family after battling lung cancer. Born in Tokyo, Japan in a US military hospital on December 28, 1950, she was the daughter of Colonel Albert W. and Patricia Semler Aykroyd.
Koko was given the nickname because of her strawberry blonde hair. The Japanese called her "Little Peach Girl" and Koko came from that. After growing up in army bases in the United States and Germany, she graduated from W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, Virginia and studied at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. She moved to Portsmouth, New Hampshire in the late 70s to be closer to her parents and care for her grandmother and great grandmother.
She was a movie buff, avid crafter, lover of animals, spoke German and French, and enjoyed history in general. She was the type of person who would go the distance for people she cared deeply for, whether providing rides for friends or strangers or opening her home to those in need.
She is survived by her two daughters Victoria A. Madison, Desiree N. Madison and her fiancée Eric W. Huebner, two granddaughters Amaya L. Bradford, and Zuri A. Huebner, all of Dover; her two older brothers Geoffrey B. Aykroyd and his wife Janie of San Antonio, Texas and Douglas S. Aykroyd and his wife Elizabeth of Hampton, N.H.; Darrel V. Madison, her sister-in-law Stephanie A. Shields, her brother-in-law Kevin W. Madison and his wife Freda, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Longstreet - Madison, all of Chicago Illinois.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the New Castle Congregational Church, 65 Main St., New Castle, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 196, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019